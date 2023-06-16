Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.15

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 60811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on YARIY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yara International ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.33.

Yara International ASA Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Yara International ASA Increases Dividend

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $2.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 13.28%. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous dividend of $0.37. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

