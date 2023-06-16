yearn.finance (YFI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.48 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $187.85 million and $13.48 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for $5,689.81 or 0.21575849 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,015 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

