York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 25,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 43,023 shares.The stock last traded at $43.15 and had previously closed at $42.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of York Water in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.62 million, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.56.

York Water Announces Dividend

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.2027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On York Water

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of York Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 295.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of York Water during the second quarter worth $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of York Water during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 148.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About York Water

(Get Rating)

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.