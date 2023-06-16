YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Up 4%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.99. 1,208,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,325,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on YPF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

