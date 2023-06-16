Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 788.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after buying an additional 14,757,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Yum China by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,136,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,188,000 after acquiring an additional 50,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Yum China by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,974 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Yum China by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,375,000 after purchasing an additional 166,052 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $294,441,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In related news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,156,316 shares of company stock valued at $72,025,389 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Down 0.1 %

YUMC stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.72.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on YUMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global raised Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.