YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003908 BTC on major exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $218.29 million and $61,771.46 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.0003749 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $138,381.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

