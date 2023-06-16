Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a report issued on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.67. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $14.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.09.

NYSE ESS opened at $234.80 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $300.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,735,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,600,381,000 after acquiring an additional 83,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,748,000 after buying an additional 390,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 77.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,567,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,588,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 122.55%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

