Zacks Research Weighs in on Humana Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Humana in a research report issued on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $9.73 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.71. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $28.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2024 earnings at $7.97 EPS.

Get Humana alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HUM. TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.72.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $463.85 on Wednesday. Humana has a 12 month low of $418.70 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.28.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,436,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Humana by 28.0% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 10.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.