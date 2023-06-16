Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Up 4.6%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.79. 71,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 697,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.
A number of research firms have commented on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Zai Lab from $75.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
Zai Lab Stock Up 3.6 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.
Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
