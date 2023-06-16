Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Down 3%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) shares were down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 373,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,910,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Zhihu Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu

Zhihu Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zhihu by 123.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 239,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zhihu by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 36,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zhihu by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth $1,190,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 131,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

