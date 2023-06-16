Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Down 3%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) shares were down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 373,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,910,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
