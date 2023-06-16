Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 28,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. FIG Partners raised Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $142.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.64. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

