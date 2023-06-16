ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Down to $28.40

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.40, but opened at $26.75. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 2,083,429 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,236,400 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.