10,800 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Bought by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after buying an additional 59,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after acquiring an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,744,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.10. 2,066,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.34. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $748,654. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

