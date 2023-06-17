10,812 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Purchased by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 37,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.73. 1,424,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,504. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.99. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

