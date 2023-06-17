10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells $116,320.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $116,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,820,850.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Serge Saxonov sold 2,602 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $143,266.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $106,700.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $107,640.00.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,487. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 476.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

