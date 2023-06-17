117,777 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,389,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 13.0% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,096,624 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after acquiring an additional 990,861 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IJR opened at $98.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

