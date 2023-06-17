12,140 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in United Airlines by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in United Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in United Airlines by 81.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Down 0.1 %

UAL stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

