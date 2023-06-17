14,000 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Acquired by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 85,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFG opened at $74.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.81. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. StockNews.com upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

