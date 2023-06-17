21,075 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Acquired by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Ball by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,202,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,375,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BALL shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Ball Trading Up 7.2 %

NYSE BALL traded up $3.94 on Friday, hitting $58.43. 11,573,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $74.35.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.