223,283 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 223,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,165,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of WEC Energy Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after acquiring an additional 124,253 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $91.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.