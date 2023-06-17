603 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $376.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $356.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.