8,511 Shares in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Keel Point LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Amplify Online Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,086.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

Amplify Online Retail ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IBUY opened at $45.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.10. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Profile

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.