9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Up 50.7% in May

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the May 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 9F

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 9F stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) by 678.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.26% of 9F worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 9F alerts:

9F Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of JFU traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,387. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. 9F has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

About 9F

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to o financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

Read More

