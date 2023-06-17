AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CEO Gary D. Fields Sells 30,000 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) CEO Gary D. Fields sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $2,814,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AAON Stock Up 2.1 %

AAON stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $104.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. AAON had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $265.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 25.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 277,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after acquiring an additional 56,206 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,984,000 after buying an additional 49,160 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

