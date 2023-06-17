AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Update

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Handelsbanken cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.
AB Electrolux (publ) Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $34.64.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
