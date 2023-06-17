AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Update

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Handelsbanken cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $34.64.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

