Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $358.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ACN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $328.00.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $319.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 15.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

