Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO) Short Interest Update

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ACRO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 24,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,839. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

Get Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 415.9% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 20,797 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 16,265 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.