Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,065 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 4.5% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.31.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $4.27 on Friday, hitting $495.18. The stock had a trading volume of 13,343,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,389. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The firm has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $390.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

