Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2023

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83-4.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion. Adobe also updated its FY23 guidance to $15.65-15.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $499.31.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.97. The stock has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Adobe by 58,600.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.