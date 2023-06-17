Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83-4.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion. Adobe also updated its FY23 guidance to $15.65-15.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $499.31.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.97. The stock has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Adobe by 58,600.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

