Advance Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,168 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

IWM opened at $185.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.45 and its 200-day moving average is $180.51. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

