Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $245,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Advance Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $164.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.60 and a 200-day moving average of $161.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

