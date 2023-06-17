Advance Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPEM opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.