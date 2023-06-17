Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,392 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Advance Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $107.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.92. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

