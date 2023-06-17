Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 445 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Advance Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.87.

General Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

General Electric stock opened at $106.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $108.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.24 and a 200 day moving average of $90.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

