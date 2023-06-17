Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Downgraded to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AEIS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.87.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $425.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. Analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.78%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,837 shares of company stock valued at $681,680. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.