Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.06.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
Shares of AMD stock opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.28. The firm has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.09, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
