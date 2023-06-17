Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.28. The firm has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.09, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

