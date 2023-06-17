Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Advent Technologies Trading Down 9.9 %

ADN opened at $0.68 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.07.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.23). Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.61% and a negative net margin of 1,087.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advent Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Technologies

About Advent Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $9,277,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,752,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 285,184 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 871,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 127,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 311,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 318,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

