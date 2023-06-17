AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.00.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Up 0.4 %

ACM stock opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $61.30 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 106,750.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $214,427,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of AECOM by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,657,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.