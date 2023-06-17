Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.27 and last traded at $41.53. 386,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,456,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEHR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 24.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,064 shares in the company, valued at $22,762,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,762,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $25,996.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,589.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,702 shares of company stock worth $2,943,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth $42,623,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 891,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 610,425 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 384,636 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 190.0% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 333,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2,389.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 315,009 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Further Reading

