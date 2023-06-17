aelf Price Down 10.3% This Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000997 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $163.32 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002810 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001140 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,904,541 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

