Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Aflac makes up approximately 1.7% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $556,101.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,993.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

