AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.8% annually over the last three years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.75 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 81.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 72,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

Further Reading

