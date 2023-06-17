Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Director Thomas J. Leonard Sells 27,558 Shares

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $475,926.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900,890 shares in the company, valued at $15,558,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agiliti Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 498,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $22.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Agiliti had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Agiliti’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

