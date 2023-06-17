agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Benjamin Shaker Sells 18,750 Shares

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $351,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,840.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Shaker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get agilon health alerts:

On Monday, May 15th, Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $594,750.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00.

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of AGL opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of agilon health by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,656,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,097,000 after buying an additional 7,985,420 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in agilon health in the first quarter valued at $80,109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,116 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of agilon health by 34.0% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,429,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,890 shares during the last quarter.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.