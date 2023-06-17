Aion (AION) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (AION) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last week, Aion has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $401,050.60 and approximately $299.51 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00108366 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00052746 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00033748 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019555 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000432 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

