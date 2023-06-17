Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.59

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.59 and last traded at $35.51, with a volume of 137613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EADSY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $112.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37.

Airbus Increases Dividend

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 36.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbus SE will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.3572 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.31. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.46%.

Airbus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.