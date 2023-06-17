Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $280.89.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $228.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 22.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Albemarle by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

