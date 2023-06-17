AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.71 and last traded at $28.71. Approximately 2,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 38,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $103.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 51,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,717,000.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (JANW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANW was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.