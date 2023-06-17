Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $112.73 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

