Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $8,335,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

